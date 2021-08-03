Megasoft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in June 2021 down 6.28% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021 up 114.15% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021 up 6.65% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2020.

Megasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Megasoft shares closed at 15.65 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.19% returns over the last 6 months and 189.28% over the last 12 months.