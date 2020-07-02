Mega Nirman and Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 50.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mega Nirman and Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 50.17% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 122.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Mega Nirman and shares closed at 14.00 on February 20, 2020 (BSE)
|Mega Nirman and Industries Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.56
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.56
|0.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.55
|0.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.35
|3.35
|3.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am