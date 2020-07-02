Mega Nirman and Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 50.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 50.17% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 122.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Mega Nirman and shares closed at 14.00 on February 20, 2020 (BSE)