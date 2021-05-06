Mega Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 4.1% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Mega Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Mega Fin shares closed at 8.87 on December 18, 2017 (BSE)