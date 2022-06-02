Mega Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.95% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 108.13% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 44.9% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Mega Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Mega Corp shares closed at 2.39 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.24% returns over the last 6 months and 202.53% over the last 12 months.