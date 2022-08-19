 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mega Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.38 crore, up 10333.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mega Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.38 crore in June 2022 up 10333.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in June 2022 up 71118.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.40 crore in June 2022 up 12171.19% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Mega Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Mega Corp shares closed at 2.44 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 82.09% over the last 12 months.

Mega Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.38 0.66 0.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.38 0.66 0.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.59 -- --
Depreciation 8.84 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -12.58 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.97 0.39 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.56 0.27 0.57
Other Income -- -0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.56 0.27 0.59
Interest 42.91 0.34 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.65 -0.07 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.65 -0.07 0.03
Tax -3.78 -0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.43 0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.03 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.43 0.05 0.03
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
