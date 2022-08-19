Mega Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.38 crore, up 10333.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.38 crore in June 2022 up 10333.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in June 2022 up 71118.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.40 crore in June 2022 up 12171.19% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Mega Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Mega Corp shares closed at 2.44 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 82.09% over the last 12 months.