Mega Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in June 2021 up 6.08% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 81.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 down 13.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Mega Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Mega Corp shares closed at 1.20 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.48% returns over the last 6 months and 263.64% over the last 12 months.