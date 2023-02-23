Mega Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.77 0.83 0.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.77 0.83 0.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.05 Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 0.00 -0.02 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 0.61 0.64 Other Income -- 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 0.61 0.64 Interest 0.41 0.42 0.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 0.19 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.13 0.19 0.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 0.19 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 0.19 0.05 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.02 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.02 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.02 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.02 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited