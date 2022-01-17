Mega Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2021 up 29.76% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 307.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 62.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Mega Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Mega Corp shares closed at 4.67 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 231.21% returns over the last 6 months and 418.89% over the last 12 months.