Mega Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mega Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 7.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 149.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.
Mega Corp shares closed at 0.64 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.24% returns over the last 6 months
|Mega Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.77
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.64
|0.77
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.04
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.59
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.59
|0.38
|Interest
|0.39
|0.36
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.23
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.23
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.23
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.23
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited