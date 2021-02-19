Mega Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 7.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 149.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Mega Corp shares closed at 0.64 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.24% returns over the last 6 months