    Mefcom Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore, down 47.59% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore in September 2022 down 47.59% from Rs. 30.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.41% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2021.

    Mefcom Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

    Mefcom Capital shares closed at 135.55 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 440.04% returns over the last 6 months and 446.35% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0212.9530.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0212.9530.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6213.7737.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.142.97-9.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.180.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.23-4.061.50
    Other Income0.180.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-4.051.57
    Interest0.180.190.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.22-4.241.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.22-4.241.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.22-4.241.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.22-4.241.44
    Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.33-4.641.54
    Diluted EPS1.33-4.641.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.33-4.641.54
    Diluted EPS1.33-4.641.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

