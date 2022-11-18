Mefcom Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore, down 47.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore in September 2022 down 47.59% from Rs. 30.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.41% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 10.13% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2021.

Mefcom Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 135.55 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 440.04% returns over the last 6 months and 446.35% over the last 12 months.