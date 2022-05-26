 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 47.41% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 47.41% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 289.46% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 138.81% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 25.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 353.32% over the last 12 months.

Mefcom Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.41 28.80 10.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.41 28.80 10.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.85 21.29 12.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.47 6.63 -2.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.02 0.08 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.25 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.50 0.55
Other Income 0.05 0.19 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.69 0.64
Interest 0.18 0.20 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.46 0.49 0.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.46 0.49 0.60
Tax 0.67 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 0.49 0.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 0.49 0.60
Equity Share Capital 9.14 9.14 9.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.53 0.65
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.53 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.53 0.65
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.53 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mefcom Capital #Mefcom Capital Markets #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
