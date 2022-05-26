Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 47.41% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 47.41% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 289.46% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 138.81% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 25.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 353.32% over the last 12 months.
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.41
|28.80
|10.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.41
|28.80
|10.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.85
|21.29
|12.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|6.63
|-2.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.08
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.25
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.50
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.19
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.69
|0.64
|Interest
|0.18
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.49
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.49
|0.60
|Tax
|0.67
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|0.49
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|0.49
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.53
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.53
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.53
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.53
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
