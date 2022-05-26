Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, up 47.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 47.41% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 289.46% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 138.81% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 25.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 353.32% over the last 12 months.