Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 99.08% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 up 62.62% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 86.92% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 15.05 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)