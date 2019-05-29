Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 99.08% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 up 62.62% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 86.92% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 15.05 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.01
|4.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.01
|4.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.01
|1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.13
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.16
|-0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.03
|-1.07
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.03
|-1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.03
|-1.09
|Tax
|0.26
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.02
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.02
|-1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.02
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.02
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.02
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.02
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited