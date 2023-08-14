Mefcom Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore, up 82.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore in June 2023 up 82.84% from Rs. 12.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 141.36% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 up 147.64% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022.

Mefcom Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.64 in June 2022.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 18.82 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.