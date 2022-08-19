 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mefcom Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in June 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 down 314.28% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022 down 293.75% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 61.25 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.01% returns over the last 6 months and 287.66% over the last 12 months.

Mefcom Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.95 15.41 16.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.95 15.41 16.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.77 15.85 15.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.97 -0.47 -1.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.04
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.26 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.06 -0.33 1.99
Other Income 0.01 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.05 -0.28 2.07
Interest 0.19 0.18 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.24 -0.46 1.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.24 -0.46 1.98
Tax -- 0.67 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.24 -1.13 1.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.24 -1.13 1.98
Equity Share Capital 9.14 9.14 9.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.64 -1.24 2.17
Diluted EPS -4.64 -1.24 2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.64 -1.24 2.17
Diluted EPS -4.64 -1.24 2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:55 am
