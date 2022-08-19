Mefcom Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in June 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 down 314.28% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022 down 293.75% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 61.25 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.01% returns over the last 6 months and 287.66% over the last 12 months.