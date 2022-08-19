Mefcom Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in June 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 down 314.28% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022 down 293.75% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 61.25 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.01% returns over the last 6 months and 287.66% over the last 12 months.
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.95
|15.41
|16.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.95
|15.41
|16.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.77
|15.85
|15.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.97
|-0.47
|-1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.26
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.06
|-0.33
|1.99
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-0.28
|2.07
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-0.46
|1.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.24
|-0.46
|1.98
|Tax
|--
|0.67
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|-1.13
|1.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|-1.13
|1.98
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-1.24
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-1.24
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-1.24
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-1.24
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited