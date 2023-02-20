 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mefcom Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore in December 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 183.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021. Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.04% returns over the last 6 months and 311.03% over the last 12 months.
Mefcom Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations22.4516.0228.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.4516.0228.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods24.9315.6221.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.51-1.146.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.05
Depreciation0.030.020.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.250.220.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.321.230.50
Other Income0.140.180.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.191.400.69
Interest0.220.180.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.411.220.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.411.220.49
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.411.220.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.411.220.49
Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.091.330.53
Diluted EPS-0.091.330.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.091.330.53
Diluted EPS-0.091.330.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

