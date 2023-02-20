English
    Mefcom Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore in December 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 183.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.04% returns over the last 6 months and 311.03% over the last 12 months.
    Mefcom Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4516.0228.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4516.0228.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.9315.6221.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.51-1.146.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.030.020.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.220.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.321.230.50
    Other Income0.140.180.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.191.400.69
    Interest0.220.180.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.411.220.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.411.220.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.411.220.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.411.220.49
    Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.091.330.53
    Diluted EPS-0.091.330.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.091.330.53
    Diluted EPS-0.091.330.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

