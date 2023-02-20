Mefcom Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore in December 2022 down 22.05% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 183.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
|Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.04% returns over the last 6 months and 311.03% over the last 12 months.
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.45
|16.02
|28.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.45
|16.02
|28.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.93
|15.62
|21.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.51
|-1.14
|6.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.23
|0.50
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|1.40
|0.69
|Interest
|0.22
|0.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|1.22
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|1.22
|0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|1.22
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|1.22
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|1.33
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|1.33
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|1.33
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|1.33
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited