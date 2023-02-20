Mefcom Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.45 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 22.45 16.02 28.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 22.45 16.02 28.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 24.93 15.62 21.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.51 -1.14 6.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.05 Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.25 0.22 0.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 1.23 0.50 Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 1.40 0.69 Interest 0.22 0.18 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 1.22 0.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.41 1.22 0.49 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 1.22 0.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 1.22 0.49 Equity Share Capital 9.14 9.14 9.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 1.33 0.53 Diluted EPS -0.09 1.33 0.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 1.33 0.53 Diluted EPS -0.09 1.33 0.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited