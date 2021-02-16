Mefcom Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore, up 4494.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore in December 2020 up 4494.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020 up 2160.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 2250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Mefcom Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 8.66 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)