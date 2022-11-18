Mefcom Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.19 crore, down 48.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.19 crore in September 2022 down 48.07% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 26.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 28.04% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

Mefcom Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 135.55 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 440.04% returns over the last 6 months and 446.35% over the last 12 months.