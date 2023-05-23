English
    Mefcom Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore, down 47.59% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 38.56% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 179.31% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.47 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 329.40% over the last 12 months.

    Mefcom Capital Markets
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.9224.5017.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.9224.5017.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.8426.5317.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.44-2.13-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.120.13
    Depreciation0.020.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.340.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-0.38-0.67
    Other Income0.080.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.64-0.23-0.61
    Interest0.200.220.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.84-0.45-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.84-0.45-0.78
    Tax----0.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.84-0.45-1.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.84-0.45-1.46
    Minority Interest--0.020.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.84-0.43-1.33
    Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.09-1.45
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.09-1.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.09-1.45
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.09-1.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am