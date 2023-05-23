Mefcom Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore, down 47.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 38.56% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 179.31% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.47 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 329.40% over the last 12 months.