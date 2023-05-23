Mefcom Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore, down 47.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 38.56% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 179.31% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.47 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 329.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.92
|24.50
|17.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.92
|24.50
|17.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.84
|26.53
|17.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.44
|-2.13
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.34
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-0.38
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.23
|-0.61
|Interest
|0.20
|0.22
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-0.45
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.84
|-0.45
|-0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.84
|-0.45
|-1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.84
|-0.45
|-1.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.84
|-0.43
|-1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.09
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.09
|-1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.09
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.09
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited