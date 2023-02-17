 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mefcom Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 165.04% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 118.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Mefcom Capital Markets
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.50 18.19 33.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.50 18.19 33.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.53 18.07 25.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.13 -1.43 6.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.10 0.11
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.27 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 1.15 0.78
Other Income 0.15 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 1.34 0.98
Interest 0.22 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 1.15 0.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 1.15 0.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 1.15 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 1.15 0.78
Minority Interest 0.02 0.03 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.43 1.18 0.66
Equity Share Capital 9.14 9.14 9.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 1.29 0.72
Diluted EPS -0.09 1.29 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 1.29 0.72
Diluted EPS -0.09 1.29 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited