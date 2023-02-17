Mefcom Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 165.04% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 118.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.73% returns over the last 6 months and 309.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.50
|18.19
|33.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.50
|18.19
|33.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.53
|18.07
|25.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.13
|-1.43
|6.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.27
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|1.15
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|1.34
|0.98
|Interest
|0.22
|0.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|1.15
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|1.15
|0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|1.15
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|1.15
|0.78
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.43
|1.18
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|1.29
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|1.29
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|1.29
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|1.29
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited