Mefcom Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 165.04% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 118.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.