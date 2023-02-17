English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mefcom Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 26.51% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in December 2022 down 26.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 165.04% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 118.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    Mefcom Capital shares closed at 21.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.73% returns over the last 6 months and 309.36% over the last 12 months.

    Mefcom Capital Markets
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5018.1933.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5018.1933.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.5318.0725.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.13-1.436.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.100.11
    Depreciation0.030.020.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.270.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.381.150.78
    Other Income0.150.180.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.231.340.98
    Interest0.220.180.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.451.150.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.451.150.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.451.150.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.451.150.78
    Minority Interest0.020.03-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.431.180.66
    Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.091.290.72
    Diluted EPS-0.091.290.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.091.290.72
    Diluted EPS-0.091.290.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mefcom Capital #Mefcom Capital Markets #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am