Mefcom Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, up 434.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in December 2021 up 434.32% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 down 51.65% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021 down 23.19% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020.

Mefcom Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2020.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 27.10 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.07% returns over the last 6 months and 245.22% over the last 12 months.