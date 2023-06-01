English
    Meera Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 33.62% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meera Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 33.62% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 444.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 168.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Meera Industrie shares closed at 44.47 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.

    Meera Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.055.146.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.055.146.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.881.724.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.421.70-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.981.12
    Depreciation0.300.260.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.120.892.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.410.12
    Other Income0.150.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.420.15
    Interest0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-0.440.13
    Exceptional Items--0.130.20
    P/L Before Tax-0.58-0.300.33
    Tax-0.030.080.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.55-0.380.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.55-0.380.16
    Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.360.15
    Diluted EPS-0.52--0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.360.15
    Diluted EPS-0.52--0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

