Meera Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 33.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meera Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 33.62% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 444.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 168.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
Meera Industrie shares closed at 44.47 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.
|Meera Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.05
|5.14
|6.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.05
|5.14
|6.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.88
|1.72
|4.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.42
|1.70
|-1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.98
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.89
|2.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.41
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.42
|0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.44
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.13
|0.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.30
|0.33
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.36
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.36
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited