Meera Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 149.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 112.6% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.