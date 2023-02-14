Meera Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meera Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 149.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 112.6% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
Meera Industrie shares closed at 42.85 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.94% returns over the last 6 months and -61.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Meera Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.14
|3.83
|7.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.14
|3.83
|7.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.72
|3.35
|2.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|-0.64
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.04
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.94
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.13
|0.98
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-1.09
|0.99
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-1.12
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-1.12
|0.96
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.11
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-1.01
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-1.01
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.95
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.95
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.95
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.95
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited