Meera Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meera Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 149.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 112.6% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Meera Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.14 3.83 7.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.14 3.83 7.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.72 3.35 2.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.70 -0.64 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.98 1.04 1.28
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.89 0.94 1.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -1.13 0.98
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -1.09 0.99
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -1.12 0.96
Exceptional Items 0.13 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -1.12 0.96
Tax 0.08 -0.11 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 -1.01 0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 -1.01 0.77
Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.95 0.72
Diluted EPS -- -0.95 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.95 0.72
Diluted EPS -- -0.95 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited