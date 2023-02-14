English
    Meera Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meera Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.73% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 149.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 112.6% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Meera Industrie shares closed at 42.85 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.94% returns over the last 6 months and -61.36% over the last 12 months.

    Meera Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.143.837.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.143.837.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.723.352.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.70-0.640.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.041.28
    Depreciation0.260.260.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.890.941.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-1.130.98
    Other Income0.000.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-1.090.99
    Interest0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-1.120.96
    Exceptional Items0.13----
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-1.120.96
    Tax0.08-0.110.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-1.010.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-1.010.77
    Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.950.72
    Diluted EPS---0.950.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.950.72
    Diluted EPS---0.950.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

