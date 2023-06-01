Meera Industrie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 15.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in March 2023 down 15.19% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 114.14% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 107.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Meera Industrie shares closed at 44.47 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.