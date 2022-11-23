Meenakshi Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 64.84% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.