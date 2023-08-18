Meenakshi Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 15.03% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 up 85.53% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.