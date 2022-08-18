Meenakshi Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 14.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in June 2022 up 14.49% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 61.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021.
Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.30 in June 2021.
|
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.32
|5.42
|4.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.32
|5.42
|4.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.27
|5.40
|4.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.31
|5.40
|4.63
|Interest
|4.82
|4.37
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.04
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.49
|1.04
|1.29
|Tax
|0.12
|0.25
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|0.79
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|0.79
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|3.96
|-15.30
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|3.96
|-15.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|3.96
|-15.30
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|3.96
|-15.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited