Meenakshi Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in June 2022 up 14.49% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 61.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.69% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.30 in June 2021.