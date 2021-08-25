Meenakshi Steel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, up 161.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in June 2021 up 161.55% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021 down 14.54% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021 up 178.92% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2020.