Meenakshi Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 44.65% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.
Meenakshi Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.08 in December 2021.
|
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.36
|6.00
|6.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.36
|6.00
|6.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.58
|5.95
|6.09
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.52
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.60
|6.47
|6.00
|Interest
|5.26
|4.93
|3.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.34
|1.54
|2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.34
|1.54
|2.48
|Tax
|0.34
|0.40
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.00
|1.14
|1.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.00
|1.14
|1.81
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.03
|4.76
|9.08
|Diluted EPS
|5.03
|4.76
|9.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.03
|4.76
|9.08
|Diluted EPS
|5.03
|4.76
|9.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited