Meenakshi Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 65.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in December 2021 up 65.31% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 up 108.75% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 up 63.93% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.95 in December 2020.