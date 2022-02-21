Meenakshi Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 65.31% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in December 2021 up 65.31% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 up 108.75% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 up 63.93% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.
Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.95 in December 2020.
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.20
|3.34
|3.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.20
|3.34
|3.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.09
|3.32
|3.66
|Other Income
|-0.09
|0.61
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.00
|3.93
|3.66
|Interest
|3.52
|3.02
|2.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.48
|0.90
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.48
|0.90
|1.05
|Tax
|0.67
|0.21
|21.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.81
|0.69
|-20.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.81
|0.69
|-20.67
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.08
|3.63
|-9.95
|Diluted EPS
|9.08
|3.63
|-9.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.08
|3.63
|-9.95
|Diluted EPS
|9.08
|3.63
|-9.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
