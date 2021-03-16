Meenakshi Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 14000% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2020 up 14000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2020 down 227195.6% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020 up 36500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.