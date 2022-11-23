Meenakshi Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.
Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.
|
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.00
|5.36
|3.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.00
|5.36
|3.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.95
|5.31
|3.32
|Other Income
|0.52
|--
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.47
|5.31
|3.93
|Interest
|4.93
|4.82
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.54
|0.49
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.54
|0.49
|0.90
|Tax
|0.40
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|0.37
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|0.37
|0.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.13
|0.36
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.69
|11.65
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.69
|11.65
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.69
|11.65
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.69
|11.65
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited