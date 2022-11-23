English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meenakshi Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

    Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.

     

    Meenakshi Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.005.363.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.005.363.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.955.313.32
    Other Income0.52--0.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.475.313.93
    Interest4.934.823.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.540.490.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.540.490.90
    Tax0.400.120.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.140.370.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.140.370.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.130.360.68
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6911.653.55
    Diluted EPS4.6911.653.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6911.653.55
    Diluted EPS4.6911.653.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meenakshi Steel #Meenakshi Steel Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm