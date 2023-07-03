Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.3% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2023 down 870.33% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.59
|8.36
|5.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.59
|8.36
|5.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.77
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|6.58
|5.40
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.83
|6.60
|5.40
|Interest
|4.59
|5.26
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.76
|1.34
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.76
|1.34
|1.04
|Tax
|4.18
|0.34
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.94
|1.00
|0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.94
|1.00
|0.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.96
|0.98
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.91
|4.93
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|-29.91
|4.93
|3.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.91
|4.93
|3.88
|Diluted EPS
|-29.91
|4.93
|3.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited