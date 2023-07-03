Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.3% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2023 down 870.33% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.