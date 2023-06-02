English
    Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.3% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2023 down 870.33% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 47.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.
    Meenakshi Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.598.365.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.598.365.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.811.770.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.776.585.40
    Other Income0.060.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.836.605.40
    Interest4.595.264.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.761.341.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.761.341.04
    Tax4.180.340.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.941.000.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.941.000.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.02-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.960.980.77
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.914.933.88
    Diluted EPS-29.914.933.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.914.933.88
    Diluted EPS-29.914.933.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 11:00 am