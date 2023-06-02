Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.59 8.36 5.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.59 8.36 5.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.81 1.77 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.77 6.58 5.40 Other Income 0.06 0.02 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 6.60 5.40 Interest 4.59 5.26 4.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.76 1.34 1.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.76 1.34 1.04 Tax 4.18 0.34 0.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.94 1.00 0.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.94 1.00 0.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.96 0.98 0.77 Equity Share Capital 1.99 1.99 1.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -29.91 4.93 3.88 Diluted EPS -29.91 4.93 3.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -29.91 4.93 3.88 Diluted EPS -29.91 4.93 3.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited