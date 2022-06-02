Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 96.56% from Rs. 22.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2021.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.57 in March 2021.