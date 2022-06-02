Meenakshi Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 96.56% from Rs. 22.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2021.
Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.57 in March 2021.
|Meenakshi Steel Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.42
|6.20
|5.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.42
|6.20
|5.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.11
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.40
|6.09
|4.92
|Other Income
|--
|-0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.40
|6.00
|4.92
|Interest
|4.37
|3.52
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.04
|2.48
|1.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.04
|2.48
|1.57
|Tax
|0.25
|0.67
|-20.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.79
|1.81
|22.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.79
|1.81
|22.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.77
|1.78
|22.51
|Equity Share Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.88
|8.94
|-19.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.88
|8.94
|-19.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.88
|8.94
|-19.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.88
|8.94
|-19.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited