    Meenakshi Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 89.09% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

    Meenakshi Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.124.595.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.124.595.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.111.810.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.002.775.31
    Other Income--0.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.002.835.31
    Interest5.064.594.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-1.760.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.94-1.760.49
    Tax0.254.180.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.69-5.940.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.69-5.940.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.68-5.960.36
    Equity Share Capital1.991.991.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.70-29.9111.65
    Diluted EPS-13.70-29.9111.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.70-29.9111.65
    Diluted EPS-13.70-29.9111.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

