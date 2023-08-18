Meenakshi Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 14.2% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 89.09% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.99% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.