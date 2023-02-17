Meenakshi Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 44.82% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.