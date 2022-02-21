Meenakshi Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 65.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in December 2021 up 65.31% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021 up 108.61% from Rs. 20.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 up 63.93% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.

Meenakshi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 8.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 60.77 in December 2020.