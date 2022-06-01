 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meenakshi Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 23.1% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 23.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 85.83% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 34.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 12.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 343.86% over the last 12 months.

Meenakshi Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.16 0.16 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.16 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.03 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.17 0.05 0.29
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 -0.49 0.20
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.57 -0.32
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.57 -0.32
Interest -- -- 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 0.57 -0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 0.57 -0.45
Tax -0.15 0.15 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.42 -0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.42 -0.45
Equity Share Capital 12.40 12.40 12.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.34 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.34 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.34 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.34 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:14 pm
