Meenakshi Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 23.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 23.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 85.83% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 34.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 12.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 343.86% over the last 12 months.