Meenakshi Ent Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 46.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 46.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 19.07% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.
Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 10.58 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 60.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Meenakshi Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.71
|0.32
|1.31
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|0.71
|0.33
|1.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|0.17
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-0.17
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.29
|0.17
|0.05
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.14
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|--
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.12
|-0.35
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.12
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.08
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.12
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|0.12
|-0.35
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.09
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.09
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|12.40
|12.40
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.07
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.07
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.07
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.07
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited