Meenakshi Ent Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 46.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 46.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 19.07% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 10.58 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 60.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.94% over the last 12 months.