Meenakshi Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 66.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meenakshi Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 66.47% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 90.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 14.98 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 84.71% over the last 12 months.

Meenakshi Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.16 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.16 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.13 0.04
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 0.17 0.01
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -0.01 0.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 0.09 --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.21 -0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.21 -0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.21 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.21 -0.05
Tax -0.03 -0.15 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.06 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.06 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 12.40 12.40 12.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.05 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.05 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.05 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.05 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Meenakshi Ent #Meenakshi Enterprises #Results
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
