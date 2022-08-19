Meenakshi Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 66.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 66.47% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 90.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 14.98 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 84.71% over the last 12 months.